Westminster Christian Academy pushes for mask wearing, social distancing during second home game

With high school football going into week four of game play, schools are continuing to push for safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Westminster Christian Academy (WCA) officials put an emphasis on wearing masks and social distancing before the start of their match-up against Madison Academy.

One of the steps they took was opening up their gym in order to create an expanded locker room space for

"So we provide water stations for them, obviously sanitizing stations, and also plenty of space to provide our visiting teams the opportunity to maintain that safety pregame, post-game and at half time as well," said Jonathan Adams, WCA's athletic director said.

During the game, many people wore masks both in the stands and around the stadium. However, there wasn't much social distancing in the stands.

Upper School Principal Jason Anderson said before the game that was something they would watch for in order to make improvements for future games.

"I think the hardest part is the distancing, you know, watching crowds that come up on the fence where you get those large -- because people are social, they want to just flock together and talk. So making sure that we're aware of that and separating in those situations where we need to address those," said Anderson.

Head of School Stephen Hooks said as of Friday night, there were no cases of in-school transmission of coronavirus.