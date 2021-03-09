Weekend coronavirus vaccinations stopping at Huntsville's John Hunt Park clinic

After this weekend, the John Hunt Park coronavirus vaccine clinic will no longer be vaccinating people on Saturdays and Sundays.

That's because staff can get everyone vaccinated Monday through Friday.

We spoke with the Senior Vice President of Operations for Huntsville Hospital.

Tracy Doughty said on Tuesday that the vaccine clinic is actually being allocated less vaccines than a month and a half ago, but the staff is able to vaccinate more than 2,000 people a day.

"We can ramp ours up to at least 22-2,300 doses a day, easy, so that means about 1,200, 1,300 new doses everyday," said Doughty.

Doughty says the John Hunt Park vaccine clinic has been allocated 2,500 vaccine doses a week. That number is lower than previous weeks, though.

"With the allocation of Pfizer not going up dramatically, that means they have to take the vaccine from someone to spread it around to more people. So, we're getting less of an allocation than we were a month and a half ago," said Doughty.

People like Sharon Hudson are just happy they were finally able to get a vaccine appointment.

"There's been too many people close to me suffer with it, and we've had deaths and my husband had it before Christmas and we've taken precautions, so it's out there," said Hudson, vaccine recipient.

Hudson encourages others to get the vaccine as well.

"It just came close enough to home that I encourage everyone close to me or not close to me, go ahead and take it," said Hudson.

Doughty says the vaccine clinic no longer vaccinating people on the weekends is not because of any staffing issues.

"Definitely not a staffing issue. We have great staff members who are chomping at the bits to work out there. Some of the folks who work up there say it's the most satisfying work they've done at Huntsville Hospital in 20 years. So, they love, love working out there," said Doughty.

Huntsville Hospital has adjusted the vaccine clinic's hours to accommodate people that can't get off of work during the day to come and get the vaccine. The hospital extended the John Hunt Park vaccine clinic's hours to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.