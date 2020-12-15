Walmart temporarily closes Huntsville location due to coronavirus

Walmart will temporarily close a Supercenter in Huntsville to clean and sanitize the building as part of the company’s coronavirus response.

Walmart announced that the store at 3031 Memorial Parkway SW would close at 2:00 PM and stay closed until Thursday morning at 7:00 AM.

The temporary closure is to allow third party crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Thursday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves,” Walmart said in a news release.

This is at least the third Walmart in Alabama to temporarily close for cleaning and sanitizing due to coronavirus in recent days. The previous store closures affected stores in Jasper and Scottsboro.