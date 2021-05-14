Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Walmart drops mask-wearing requirements in stores for fully vaccinated customers

Image from Walmart.com

The company also said in a letter to employees that it will pay them $75 to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Posted: May 14, 2021 4:38 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Walmart announced Friday that people who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear masks inside stores.

The company also said in a letter to employees that it will pay them $75 to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Read the full letter below:

We’re encouraging all associates to get vaccinated and help end this pandemic.

Do it for your health, your family, your friends, your community and your country – let’s help reach our national vaccination goals by the Fourth of July.

Today, we’re excited to share two more reasons why: a cash bonus and no masks.

First, we’re providing $75 to U.S. field associates as a thank you for getting vaccinated.

This applies to all current U.S. field-based Walmart, Sam’s Club and Supply Chain associates (hourly and salaried) below the level of store manager.

It applies to everyone who has already been fully vaccinated and those who get vaccinated in the future.

You will need to provide proof that you’ve been vaccinated (the process begins Tuesday, May 18, and at scheduled times thereafter; more on that below), and the $75 will be added to your paycheck after it is processed.

Second, based on the latest CDC guidance, fully vaccinated associates will not need to wear a mask at work starting Tuesday, May 18.

According to the CDC, it is safe for fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks in most indoor and outdoor settings.

“Fully vaccinated” means it has been two weeks since a person received the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson.

This applies to all facilities, including our stores, clubs, distribution centers, fulfillment centers and offices. We’ll share more information next week with campus office associates.

Unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings, per CDC guidance. We are also reviewing whether masks may still be required for certain job codes for health and sanitation purposes and will share additional guidance soon.

Some associates may choose to continue to wear masks, and as part of our value of respect for the individual, we should all support their right to do so.

Beginning today, vaccinated customers and members are welcome to shop without a mask, and we will continue to request that non-vaccinated customers and members wear face coverings in our stores and clubs. We will update the signage in our facilities to reflect this.

Masks will also continue to be required by some city and state ordinances, and we will follow those requirements. There may also be local conditions, regulatory changes or laws that affect our guidance.

We will be communicating with your local store, club or facility management team as regulations change so they can keep you informed.

Getting vaccinated is free and it’s easy to do. We offer vaccines in all of our more than 5,100 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies, as well as through special events.

You can make an appointment through the schedulers, or you can simply walk into the pharmacy to get your shot. You can be vaccinated while on the clock or receive two hours of paid time off to do so, whether at our locations or elsewhere.

We also provide up to three days paid leave for adverse reactions to the vaccine.

So how do you demonstrate you’re fully vaccinated?

To be eligible to work without a mask, associates need to answer “yes” to the vaccination question in the daily health assessment. (Health assessments will continue for all associates.) If you are not vaccinated, we expect you to answer “no” and to continue to wear a face covering. Integrity is one of our core values, and we trust that associates will respect that principle when answering.

To receive the bonus, you will need to show your original, completed vaccine card for visual inspection to your People leads in stores, HR managers in DCs/FCs and Merch/Compliance ASM or Club Manager in clubs to confirm you have been vaccinated. Management will then process a one-time payment.

We will begin this process next Tuesday, May 18. We’re also working on a new digital solution that should let us move away from answering the daily vaccination question in the health assessment in the future for vaccinated associates.

These are positive developments. We can do this. We’ve been through a lot this year, and now we need to do our part to finish this. We encourage you to get vaccinated and to tell your friends and fellow associates. Thank you to all of you who have already chosen to make a difference and thank you to all of you who will choose to do so now.

Thank you for all you do to serve our customers and members, our communities and take care of each other.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 532895

Reported Deaths: 11001
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson771431528
Mobile41089808
Madison34837505
Tuscaloosa25810454
Montgomery24355588
Shelby23730249
Baldwin21191309
Lee15892171
Calhoun14522316
Morgan14324279
Etowah13861353
Marshall12250223
Houston10581281
Elmore10060205
Limestone9986151
Cullman9705194
St. Clair9702243
Lauderdale9441242
DeKalb8846187
Talladega8255176
Walker7246277
Autauga6938108
Jackson6815112
Blount6694137
Colbert6310134
Coffee5524119
Dale4850111
Russell443238
Chilton4308112
Franklin426282
Covington4136118
Tallapoosa4039152
Escambia393977
Chambers3578123
Dallas3557152
Clarke351161
Marion3130101
Pike311377
Lawrence300798
Winston275673
Bibb261564
Geneva251477
Marengo249664
Pickens234761
Barbour231756
Hale223277
Butler216469
Fayette212562
Henry189044
Cherokee184745
Randolph181742
Monroe178040
Washington167639
Macon159950
Clay156857
Crenshaw152757
Cleburne149141
Lamar142935
Lowndes139053
Wilcox127130
Bullock122841
Conecuh110629
Coosa107928
Perry107826
Sumter104832
Greene92534
Choctaw61124
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 856428

Reported Deaths: 12305
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby963281628
Davidson89609941
Knox51090636
Hamilton44530496
Rutherford43174437
Williamson28104217
Sumner24122349
Montgomery20392227
Wilson18902236
Out of TN1823699
Sullivan16916298
Unassigned16906134
Blount15551196
Bradley15096151
Washington14681245
Maury13535172
Sevier13441175
Putnam11435175
Madison11245241
Robertson9785132
Anderson8792171
Hamblen8631173
Greene7924156
Tipton7388104
Coffee6922122
Dickson6850113
Cumberland6762133
Carter6660158
Gibson6535146
McMinn653498
Bedford6521128
Roane6317105
Jefferson6242125
Loudon615869
Hawkins6155107
Lawrence598189
Monroe587096
Warren555081
Dyer5440106
Franklin516390
Fayette511677
Cheatham457356
Obion454896
Cocke452299
Lincoln436763
Rhea435775
Marshall420258
Campbell417563
Weakley415665
Giles4009100
Henderson380276
White367770
Carroll363283
Macon363078
Hardin358868
Hardeman352864
Henry320276
Lauderdale320244
Claiborne318973
Scott314945
Marion312847
Overton302461
Wayne296834
Hickman284746
McNairy284054
DeKalb280654
Smith278739
Haywood271562
Grainger263550
Morgan251239
Trousdale250522
Fentress242647
Johnson241739
Bledsoe215611
Chester215451
Polk208524
Unicoi204549
Crockett203549
Cannon192631
Union191634
Humphreys181128
Grundy179534
Sequatchie171629
Lake170626
Benton167040
Decatur159239
Lewis158326
Meigs139025
Stewart132828
Jackson132336
Clay110330
Houston109733
Perry107128
Moore101417
Van Buren85323
Pickett75924
Hancock59312

Most Popular Stories

Community Events