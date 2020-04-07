WIC recipients struggle to find items amid coronavirus pandemic

The supplemental nutrition program, WIC, or Women, Infants, and Children, is making adjustments amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Huntsville moms told WAAY31 they are still struggling to get items they need. Since the pandemic, food hording as been an issue. Inside grocery stores, you will find empty shelves that before coronavirus were always stocked.

For WIC recipients, it is stressful when they are already limited on what items they are able to purchase.

Holly Clark and her husband have been recipients for four years. They signed up for the program when they started to foster children.

"For WIC you have to get specific items," Clark said. "There's an app you can use to scan to see if its okay for WIC."

It is a program for pregnant women, new mothers, and families with kids under the age of five. For Clark, it has been helpful especially when she fosters infants, since formula can be expensive.

"Obviously foster parents can't breast feed, and even parents who can, its great that they have WIC to help out," Clark said.

Right now, she is not taking care of any little ones, but is told formula has been the toughest item to track down.

"I know a lot of moms were talking back and forth to find out if any stores have formula available because you know you can only again get the specific sizes with WIC," Clark said.

So far, WIC has only made adjustments to bread. It is now allowing three more options. It is an adjustment, Clark said she is thankful for, but she insists there are ways you can help.

"If you have an option to buy a regular item, or buy a WIC item, buy a regular item so a WIC participant can get an item that is on their voucher or on their card," Clark said.

The WIC items will typically be the lower priced items. Some stores even have a WIC symbol next to the price tag. The WIC clinic in Madison County is still open.