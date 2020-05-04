WCA senior baseball players suit up on more time

Westminster Christian Academy baseball players decided to suit up one more, but not for a game, just strictly entertainment.

The Wildcat baseball team should be making a post season run.

"A few days ago I realized we were suppose to be in the playoffs right now," Senior Jackson Billings said.

But with coronavirus shutting down high school sports for the year, the team decided to end their season on a positive note making this video together.

"Given the circumstances and situation we're in, I thought it was nice," Head Coach, Jason Anderson, said.

"My dad was like this is the last time I'lll get to put on that jersey, and it kinda hit me like that, I was like whoa," Senior Bryce Kistler said.

The choreographed baseball routine provides the seniors with some closure.

"It's been a lot of fun I wouldn't trade it for anything," Senior Bailey Harrison said.

Coach Anderson is normally in charge,

This video however, is a task for the Moms.

"My mom was real particular, she made me do it over and over again," Billings said.

"I had some cool ideas and my mom helped and was like throw it to the other side," Kistler said.

Clay Doll said the pandemic has given him a new perspective.

"Don't that life for granted you know one day you'll be out on that field, playing a regular season game against Mars Hill, and the next day, you're done for the whole season," Doll said.

The third baseman said he'll always remember his short senior season , and the new kind of memories made during quarantine.

"I love these guys with all my heart, I'd do anything to get back on the diamond with them," Doll said.