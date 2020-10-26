WATCH: Morgan County, Decatur officials give coronavirus impact update

UPDATE:

Morgan County currently is at 4,023 total Coronavirus cases. Right now there is a 5.7 percent weekly increase. Morgan County is labeled a "high risk" county. Mayor Bowling noted that Decatur residents needs to remain vigilant going into the holiday season. He reminded those celebrating Halloween to wear a protective mask and social distance.

Dr. Yvette Evans, Deputy Superintendent of Instruction/Personnel for Decatur City Schools gave an update on the school district. Currently there are 6 student positive cases, 137 students in self-isolation/ quarantine. There are 6 faculty cases, 22 in self-isolation/quarantine.

A representative from Decatur-Morgan hospital gave an update. Currently, there are 37 positive in-patients, 6 cases under investigation. There are 6 in intensive care and 4 on ventilators. She noted that they've seen an increase in younger patients. The hospital is looking into expanding the number of Intensive Care Unit beds. At the Decatur-Morgan hospital parkway campus there are 9 Coronavirus patients. They are working on opening a Coronavirus unit there sometime in mid-November.

The next conference is set to be held November 2nd at 10AM.

FROM EARLIER:

Morgan County and Decatur officials are giving their weekly update on the impact of Coronavirus in the area.

Mayor Tab Bowling will be joined by a representative of Decatur Morgan Hospital and Dr. Yvette Evans, who serves as the Deputy Superintendent of Instruction/Personnel for Decatur City Schools.

