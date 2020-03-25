WATCH: Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office briefing about coronavirus

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office posted a briefing about the area’s coronavirus response to Facebook on Wednesday.
Currently, there are no cases confirmed in the county.
