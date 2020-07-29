Gov. Ivey extends Safer at Home order, mandatory masking to expire Aug. 31 at 5 p.m.

Gov. Kay Ivey has extended the state’s amended Safer at Home order and masking requirement to expire on Aug. 31 at 5 p.m. She made the announcement during a news conference on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

People are required to wear masks when in public and in close contact with other people. Ivey made an addition to the order, which requires students and employees to wear masks “whenever practical” from second grade through college.

“Y’all, we must remain vigilant,” Ivey said about masking.

She gave support to schools reopening with traditional learning in the upcoming school year.

"I feel with all my heart that a slide will come if we keep our kids at home,” she said.

Ivey said the purpose of mandatory masking is not to penalize people, but to slow down the spread of coronavirus. She said law enforcement should use this as an opportunity to inform people.

The Safer at Home order was previously set to expire on July 31. State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris supported the extension, saying "I do believe that it’s the right thing to do."

