WATCH: Saturday update on coronavirus in Madison County

As of Saturday morning, 124 cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in Alabama

Posted: Mar 21, 2020 12:00 PM
Updated: Mar 21, 2020 1:25 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Officials are holding a news conference Saturday to provide an update on the response to the coronavirus outbreak in Madison County.

Speakers on Saturday are Jeff Birdwell, EMA director, Dr. Pam Hudson of Crestwood Hospital, Madison Mayor Paul Finley, and Melissa Thompson, CEO/president of the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville.

