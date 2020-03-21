WATCH: Saturday update on coronavirus in Madison County

Officials are holding a news conference Saturday to provide an update on the response to the coronavirus outbreak in Madison County.
Speakers on Saturday are Jeff Birdwell, EMA director, Dr. Pam Hudson of Crestwood Hospital, Madison Mayor Paul Finley, and Melissa Thompson, CEO/president of the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville.
