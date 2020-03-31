Clear

4 employees test positive for coronavirus at Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro

Credit: Jackson County EMA (Emergency Management) on Facebook

Highlands Medical Center says approximately four employees have tested positive for coronavirus. Multiple employees have been tested and had negative results, according to the center.

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 12:59 PM
Updated: Mar 31, 2020 2:04 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Health officials say they are seeing a turnaround time of five to six days for coronavirus testing. Highlands Medical Center says it currently has adequate supplies.

Scottsboro City Schools say seniors in good standing will still graduate. Drive-thru coronavirus testing is available at the junior high school and high school.

Northeast Alabama Health Services says if you have coronavirus-related questions, you should call 256-259-5313 Ext. 229.

The Jackson County Commission says the courthouse is closed until April 20. Essential services are still available. People are urged to use the services online when possible.

FROM EARLIER:

The City of Scottsboro is having a panel discussion Tuesday at 1 p.m. about what the area is doing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

We expect to hear from the city, Highlands Medical Center, Scottsboro City Schools, Northeast Alabama Health Services, Inc. and the Jackson County Commission.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

