WATCH LIVE: Redstone Arsenal town hall about coronavirus outbreak

Redstone Arsenal is addressing the coronavirus outbreak in a virtual town hall on Friday.

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 12:56 PM
Updated: Apr 3, 2020 12:59 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Redstone Arsenal is holding a virtual town hall Friday afternoon about the coronavirus outbreak.

We expect to hear from Col. Kelsey Smith and other Redstone Arsenal leaders.

