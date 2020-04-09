Redstone Arsenal explains precautions during coronavirus outbreak

UPDATE: The arsenal says it is not issuing face masks to the general public, but people can wear them if they come within six feet of others.

Officials say they are not making masks required, and they are relying on the Department of Defense directive.

The Fox Army Health Center’s drive-thru pharmacy on the arsenal is operational. Coronavirus testing is still happening on the arsenal. Patients are screened first.

The arsenal says it currently doesn’t have the demand for weekend pharmacy hours to be implemented. Officials say the pharmacy has plenty of prescriptions in stock.

People are urged to pick up their prescriptions, as the arsenal says the pharmacy is at about 90% capacity.

Officials say buy what you need at the commissary, but don’t stock pile. They say it allows the commissary to restock. Employees at the commissary and PX have been issued gloves and masks to use. Glass shields are also being used.

FROM EARLIER:

Redstone Arsenal is holding a town hall about coronavirus impacts.

