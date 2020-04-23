Redstone Arsenal leaders are holding a town hall via Facebook live on Thursday to answer questions from the community, including those about changes related to coronavirus.
We expect to hear from Col. Kelsey Smith and other Redstone leaders.
The town hall begins at 9 a.m. You can watch it below.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.
Related Content
- WATCH LIVE: Redstone Arsenal leaders answer public’s questions, discuss coronavirus-related changes
- Redstone Arsenal explains precautions during coronavirus outbreak
- Redstone Arsenal monitoring workers who traveled to areas with coronavirus
- Redstone Arsenal taking precautions after coronavirus confirmation in Alabama
- Redstone Arsenal takes coronavirus precautions; majority of employees teleworking
- Redstone Arsenal upgrades its precautionary measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic
Scroll for more content...