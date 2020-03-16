Clear
State: Coronavirus patient in Lee County is a hospital employee

The Alabama Department of Public Health held a news conference Monday morning about coronavirus cases in the state.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 9:56 AM
Updated: Mar 16, 2020 10:51 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: The department says a patient confirmed to have coronavirus in Lee County is a hospital employee there. That person is self isolating at home.

Currently, there are 22 confirmed cases in the state.

Officials say hospitals aren't having issues with capacity at the moment. They say people should think carefully about traveling and if it is necessary.

The state is asking restaurants to limit patrons to 50% and to keep a 6-foot distance between tables. Officials also urge hospitals and  nursing homes to limit visitation policies.

People can show symptoms of coronavirus anywhere from two to 14 days. Officials say there are no solid conclusions currently about how long someone is infectious.

According to the department, there is no reason to get tested if you don't have symptoms. There is a 24 to 72-hour turnaround time for testing. Officials say Jefferson County has the most access to testing.

The most vulnerable are the elderly and people with underlying health conditions.

--------------

From earlier:

The Alabama Department of Public Health is holding a news conference Monday morning about coronavirus cases in the state.

