Officials in DeKalb County hold news conference about coronavirus preparation

UPDATE: Officials say the first priority is public safety, and they want to be proactive. They say personal hygiene is the right and best avenue. They will constantly reevaluate the situation as it evolves.

People are urged to avoid large gatherings.

The county is in contact with state officials. Public schools are closed until April 6, and the library will close on Tuesday.

The tourist center will be manned by telephone. The administration office will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the general public. It is not suspending operations. The courthouse will be open on the same schedule.

If possible, you should do what you can online.

April 14 is the next DeKalb County commission meeting.

DeKalb Regional Medical Center is observing restrictions for visitors.

----------

FROM EARLIER:

Officials in DeKalb County are holding a news conference Monday at 1 p.m. about coronavirus preparation.

At the conference, there will be representatives from DeKalb EMA, DeKalb Ambulance Service, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Payne City Schools, DeKalb County Schools, DeKalb Regional Medical Center, Fort Payne Police Department, Fort Payne Fire and Alabama Department of Public Health.

