WATCH LIVE: Officials discuss coronavirus cases, death in Lauderdale County

A news conference is being held Friday at 9 a.m. on coronavirus in Lauderdale County.

As of Friday morning, there is one death related to coronavirus in the county.

At the meeting, we expect to hear from Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health, EMA Director George Grabryan, Florence Mayor Steve Holt and Lauderdale County Commission Chairman Danny Pettus.

