WATCH LIVE: Officials announce plan for reopening Alabama schools

UPDATE: State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey said the expectation is that all campuses will reopen for in-person instruction for the entire school year. He said there's not a specific date for schools to reopen, but the department encourages districts to reopen a little later than they normally would.

Mackey said there will be remote options, and about 15% of parents in a poll said they’re not comfortable sending their children back to school in the fall. He said in many of these cases, there are severe underlying illnesses in the families.

There will also be a blended option where students can transition between traditional and remote learning. Mackey said the department is investing in a statewide digital curriculum, and districts are purchasing electronic devices and mobile hotspots.

The state's plan says "Local Boards of Education, upon the recommendation of their superintendents and in consultation with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) and/or local public health officials, will make determinations about specific changes in campus status throughout the year."

Mackey said every school system will look different, like those in cities and those in rural areas. He also talked about the budget for schools.

“Our state is invested well for the upcoming school year,” Mackey said on Friday.

He also said extracurricular activities will be allowed on campuses.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said there will likely be positive coronavirus cases associated with athletics activities.

FROM EARLIER:

State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris are holding a news conference on Friday at 10 a.m. where they are expected to announce the plan for reopening Alabama’s schools.

The news conference is taking place at the Alabama State Department of Education in Montgomery.

According to a news release, Mackey and Harris will be providing guidance to school leaders, parents and students about plans for fall 2020.

