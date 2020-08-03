Amount of coronavirus cases in Morgan County increases 10% in one week

UPDATE: Officials said the amount of coronavirus cases in Morgan County increased by 10% this past week. They said numbers are decreasing, but people still need to have personal responsibility with following health and safety guidelines.

Decatur City Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Douglas said teachers will return to schools on Aug. 5 and will do virtual learning training. The start date for students is Aug. 12.

Alabama Department of Public Health Administrator for the Northern District Judy Smith said it’s been 20 weeks since the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Alabama. She said people being admitted to hospitals with coronavirus are very sick.

Smith said the biggest issue is that people are still congregating together. She said there’s no reason we can’t do better and be better.

The next news conference will be on Aug. 10 at 10 a.m.

Officials in Morgan County are giving an update on Monday at 10 a.m. about coronavirus and schools reopening.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling, Alabama Department of Public Health Administrator for the Northern District Judy Smith and Decatur City Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Douglas are expected to speak at the news conference.

