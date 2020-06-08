Coronavirus case confirmed at Morgan County Courthouse

UPDATE: A Morgan County Courthouse employee tested positive for coronavirus, according to Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long.

He said the employee works in an isolated area and not around a lot of people. They went to the hospital for surgery on something else and found out. They were asymptomatic.

This is the first case of coronavirus confirmed at the courthouse. Officials found out about it Monday morning. Long said they will notify all employees Monday morning.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said the county had its largest single day increase in cases this weekend.

Alabama Department of Public Health Administrator for the Northern District Judy Smith said coronavirus is more out and about as we are more out and about now.

FROM EARLIER:

Officials in Morgan County are holding a news conference on Monday about the coronavirus pandemic.

Speakers include Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling, Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long and Alabama Department of Public Health Administrator for the Northern District Judy Smith.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

Find more coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.