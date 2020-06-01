Morgan County officials urge public to keep following coronavirus safety guidelines

UPDATE: Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling urged people to keep practicing health and safety guidelines. He asked people to reach out to the department you need assistance from by phone before you visit city hall.

Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long said things are going well after reopening the courthouse. He said satellite tag offices are now open.

Alabama Department of Public Health Administrator for the Northern District Judy Smith also urged people to keep practicing social distancing.

The area’s next news conference is scheduled for Monday, June 8 at 10 a.m.

FROM EARLIER:

Officials in Morgan County are holding a news conference on Monday about the coronavirus pandemic.

Speakers include Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long and Alabama Department of Public Health Administrator for the Northern District Judy Smith.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.