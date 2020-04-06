Clear

Decatur sees 50% increase of trash collected during coronavirus shutdown

Officials in Morgan County held a news conference Monday morning about the area’s coronavirus outbreak.

Posted: Apr 6, 2020 9:57 AM
Updated: Apr 6, 2020 10:19 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling reminded garbage collection in the city continues as normal. He said there is a 50% increase in the amount of trash collected.

A digital safety town hall will be streamed on the City of Decatur’s YouTube page on Tuesday at 2 p.m. You can send your questions to the Decatur Police Department’s Facebook page.

Judy Smith from the Morgan County Health Department said the state’s stay-at-home-order will help in making people comply with current health guidelines. She said the next two weeks will be tough based on historical data and plotting, but we’ll make it through.

First Bible Church Pastor Steve Bateman said the majority of churches are complying with state and CDC guidelines. He said there’s been a big change in conducting ministry, with churches livestreaming and having drive-in service with cars being 6 feet away from each other.

Bateman also said Decatur churches are helping with distributing food to students.

FROM EARLIER:

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

Find more coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here.

