WATCH: Morgan County officials discuss coronavirus response

The patient with coronavirus in Morgan County is self-quarantining.

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 1:31 PM
Updated: Mar 24, 2020 2:11 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: Officials say they are staying in contact with the community. They urge the public to support local businesses.

The patient with coronavirus in Morgan County is self-quarantining. Officials say they are surprised it took this long to have a case in the county.

Health officials say when a patient is confirmed to have coronavirus, those who need to know will be notified. 

The city will hold another news conference Wednesday at 10 a.m. WAAY 31 will bring this to you live on air and online at WAAYTV.com.

FROM EARLIER: 

Officials with the City of Decatur and the Morgan County Health Department are having a news conference Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. about the area’s coronavirus response.

The Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed the county’s first coronavirus case on Tuesday.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

Tap here for more information on coronavirus and to sign up for WAAY 31’s daily coronavirus newsletter

