Morgan County coronavirus status lowered from ‘very high risk’ to ‘high risk’

UPDATE: Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said Morgan County has been reclassified as high risk, instead of very high risk.

Decatur Morgan Hospital President Kelli Powers said there are 25 inpatients with coronavirus in the hospital. She said three are on ventilators and seven are in the ICU.

Powers said there are 11 inpatients under investigation that they believe have coronavirus. She also said the hospital still has 72 available inpatient beds.

According to Powers, there is a delay in getting coronavirus test results back right now. She said act like you tested positive until you get your result back.

FROM EARLIER:

Officials in Morgan County are holding a news conference on Monday at 10 a.m. about coronavirus.

We expect to hear from Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling, Alabama Department of Public Health Administrator for the Northern District Judy Smith and Decatur Morgan Hospital President Kelli Powers.

