45 Decatur Morgan Hospital employees out after testing positive for coronavirus

UPDATE: Decatur Morgan Hospital President Kelli Powers said 45 employees at the hospital are out after testing positive for coronavirus.

Powers said the majority of employees who tested positive contracted it from the community, like from a spouse or child who brought it home. She said the hospital is rotating staff members.

There are 30 inpatients with coronavirus in Decatur Morgan Hospital, according to Powers. She said five of them are in the ICU and three are on ventilators.

Powers said there are plenty of ICU beds in the hospital, and they are taking a lot of patients from small rural hospitals.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said people are doing a good job of wearing masks. He said he was tested this week and it came back negative.

Alabama Department of Public Health Administrator for the Northern District Judy Smith stressed the need for rapid coronavirus testing.

On Monday at 1 p.m., we are hearing from officials in Morgan County about their response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling, Alabama Department of Public Health Administrator for the Northern District Judy Smith and Decatur Morgan Hospital President Kelli Powers are speaking.

