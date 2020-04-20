WATCH: Morgan County health, government officials give April 20 coronavirus update

UPDATE: Decatur Morgan Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Anita Walden said there have been nine positive coronavirus tests at the hospital. There is one coronavirus-positive inpatient in the hospital.
The testing clinic in Hartselle has done 163 tests, with three positive results and about 150 negative results. They are waiting on the results for the other tests.
Walden said there has been a low volume of patients in the ER. She said ER patients are greeted outside the building. If they have coronavirus symptoms, they will have to wear masks before entering the hospital.
Walden said the hospital is taking precautions to keep people who come there safe. She said don't wait for needed care.
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling reminded there is free coronavirus testing at the Morgan County Health Department.
Officials in the city of Decatur and Morgan County are holding a news conference Monday afternoon about the area’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.
We expect to hear from Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling, Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long and Decatur Morgan Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Anita Walden.
