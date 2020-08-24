29 Decatur Morgan Hospital employees in coronavirus quarantine

UPDATE: Decatur Morgan Hospital President Kelli Powers said there are 22 inpatients with coronavirus there, with five in the ICU and four on ventilators. She said in addition to that, there are nine inpatients presumed to have coronavirus. That means they are awaiting test results for those patients.

Powers said 24 hospital employees have tested positive, and 29 employees are currently quarantining for coronavirus-related reasons.

Rep. Terri Collins spoke at the news conference and said numbers are trending in the right direction, including those for the amount of people getting tested and receiving positive results. She also urged people to get their flu shots.

Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long said precautions like wearing a mask and social distancing are working and we need to keep doing them. He told people to conduct county business online or over the phone, if possible, instead of coming to the courthouse.

Long said the courthouse if offering masks to anyone who comes there without one. He said only two courthouse employees have tested positive for coronavirus since the outbreak began.

The next news conference is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 31 at noon.

FROM EARLIER:

Officials in Morgan County are holding a news conference about coronavirus on Monday at 10 a.m.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling, Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long and Decatur Morgan Hospital President Kelli Powers are providing updates.

You can watch the news conference below: