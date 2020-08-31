Morgan County health official expresses concerns about coronavirus and Labor Day

UPDATE: Alabama Department of Public Health Administrator for the Northern District Judy Smith said there are 23 inpatients with coronavirus in Decatur Morgan Hospital. She said there are another six inpatients under investigation for coronavirus. Four of the inpatients with coronavirus are on ventilators.

Smith said Morgan County is doing a little better than the state right now with coronavirus numbers.

She told the public to be mindful with the flu season and expressed concerns about a possible spike after Labor Day.

Both Smith and Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling urged people to follow coronavirus safety measures, like social distancing and wearing a face covering.

The next news conference is scheduled for Sept. 9 at 10 a.m.

FROM EARLIER:

Officials in Morgan County are holding a news conference about coronavirus on Monday at 10 a.m.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling, Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long and Alabama Department of Public Health Administrator for the Northern District Judy Smith are scheduled to speak.

