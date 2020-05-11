Decatur begins to reopen recreational facilities

UPDATE: Decatur’s parks and recreation department is beginning to reopen some facilities with limited hours of operation. Facility use and activities will be available by reservation. Find more information here.

Chairman Long said there were no problems at the courthouse last week after reopening. He said the county is opening walking trails back up this week, but playgrounds are still closed.

FROM EARLIER:

Decatur and Morgan County officials are holding a news conference on Monday at 10 a.m. about the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the area.

We expect to hear from Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long.

