Morgan County, Decatur officials discuss coronavirus response

UPDATE: Mayor Tab Bowling urges the community to support local shops by buying gift cards and ordering food through pickup and delivery. He says the city continues to work through its modified staffing plan.
All Decatur Parks and Recreation facilities are closed. April household waste collection is cancelled.
FROM EARLIER:
Officials with the City of Decatur, Morgan County Emergency Management Agency and the North Central Alabama Regional Council of Governments will host a news conference Wednesday at 10 a.m. about the ongoing coronavirus response.
