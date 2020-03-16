Morgan County, Decatur City officials discuss coronavirus response

Update: Decatur-Morgan Hospital has four patients being tested for coronavirus. There are no positive cases in Morgan County currently.
The hospital has not changed staffing numbers. It says it's ready to take care of patients and team members who work in the hospital.
Officials urge social distancing and are limiting the number of guests in rooms. They plan to update protocols on a day-to-day basis.
From earlier:
Morgan County and Decatur City officials are holding a news conference Monday at 11 a.m. about their coronavirus response.
