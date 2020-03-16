Clear

Morgan County, Decatur City officials discuss coronavirus response

Morgan County and Decatur City officials held a news conference Monday about their coronavirus response.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 10:58 AM
Updated: Mar 16, 2020 11:46 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Update: Decatur-Morgan Hospital has four patients being tested for coronavirus. There are no positive cases in Morgan County currently. 

The hospital has not changed staffing numbers. It says it's ready to take care of patients and team members who work in the hospital.

Officials urge social distancing and are limiting the number of guests in rooms. They plan to update protocols on a day-to-day basis.

-----------

From earlier:

Morgan County and Decatur City officials are holding a news conference Monday at 11 a.m. about their coronavirus response.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

Find more coronavirus coverage here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events