Mayors of Huntsville, Madison update public on coronavirus response

Both mayors are meeting at Huntsville Public Works. They are asking their city councils to declare states of emergency.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 11:59 AM
Updated: Mar 16, 2020 12:22 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The mayors of Huntsville and Madison city are holding a joint news conference to update the public on the coronavirus response in our community.

Mayor Tommy Battle is requesting a state of emergency in Huntsville and at 2 p.m., city council is expected to vote on it.

If passed, the mayor says this will allow the city to quickly take actions needed to protect the community against the spread of the virus.

Madison Mayor Paul Finley made the same request to his city council members, and they are also expected to take a vote at 2 p.m. Monday.

These requests are in addition to the state and national emergencies already declared.

