Marshall Medical Centers report four coronavirus deaths

UPDATE: Chief Nursing Officer for Marshall Medical Centers Kathy Woodruff said the hospitals have plenty of personal protective equipment and staff members are well trained.

She said they don't want to see the amount of coronavirus cases continue to increase. There are 17 inpatients with coronavirus in Marshall Medical Centers. Four people died from coronavirus in the hospitals.

Judy Smith, a representative from the Alabama Department of Public Health, said social distancing and wearing masks are the most important things we can do to prevent the spread.

FROM EARLIER:

Officials in Marshall County are holding a health briefing Wednesday morning as coronavirus cases spike in the county and across the state.

Marshall County leaders are joining the Alabama Department of Public Health at 10:30 a.m. to discuss ways to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

We expect to hear from Judy Smith with the Alabama Department of Public Health, Chief Nursing Officer for Marshall Medical Centers Kathy Woodruff, Managing Director of Marshall County EMA Anita McBurnett and Marshall County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson.

