WATCH LIVE: Marshall County health, government officials hold news conference

The Marshall County Commission is hosting a news conference on Thursday at 9 a.m. at the Marshall County Courthouse.

We expect to hear from the following individuals:

Chairman James Hutcheson of the Marshall County Commission

Judy Smith, Alabama Department of Public Health, North Alabama District

Kathy Woodruff, Director of Nursing for Marshall Medical Centers

Dr. Victor Sparks, Medical Director of the Emergency Department at Marshall Medical Center North

Anita McBurnett, Director of Marshall County Emergency Management

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.