Clear
BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Marshall County Commission emergency meeting on coronavirus impact Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

WATCH LIVE: Marshall County Commission emergency meeting on coronavirus impact

The Marshall County Commission is holding an emergency meeting Monday morning to discuss how new coronavirus orders and legislation will affect local business.

Posted: Mar 30, 2020 8:59 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Marshall County Commission is holding an emergency meeting Monday morning to discuss how new coronavirus orders and legislation will affect local business.

The two big points of discussion will be whether or not to open the courthouse and how federal legislation will affect their employees.

They're also discussing the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The act gives employees who have been employed for at least 30 days up to 12 weeks of paid sick leave if they have to take off because of the coronavirus.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events