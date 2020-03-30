WATCH LIVE: Marshall County Commission emergency meeting on coronavirus impact

The Marshall County Commission is holding an emergency meeting Monday morning to discuss how new coronavirus orders and legislation will affect local business.

The two big points of discussion will be whether or not to open the courthouse and how federal legislation will affect their employees.

They're also discussing the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The act gives employees who have been employed for at least 30 days up to 12 weeks of paid sick leave if they have to take off because of the coronavirus.

