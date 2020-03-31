Alabama expected to have surge in coronavirus cases in 2 weeks

UPDATE: Multiple people tested positive for coronavirus at Crestwood Medical Center in Huntsville, Dr. Pam Hudson said in the news conference.

One of the people who tested positive is a staff member, Hudson confirmed. She said the surge in cases is expected in two weeks.

There are 13 coronavirus patients hospitalized in the area. If you are sick, officials urge you to contact your healthcare provide before showing up.

Madison Mayor Paul Finley said there are some hotspots in the city where people are gathering. He said the city is responding to these areas.

Finley urges the public to look out for scams and to also minimize going out. He said if you must go out, go alone and not with multiple people.

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services said it is still providing service, but it is receiving less calls.

FROM EARLIER:

A news conference is being held Tuesday at noon in Madison County about the area’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

We expect to hear from EMA Director Jeff Birdwell, Madison Mayor Paul Finley, Dr. Pam Hudson with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services CEO Jon Howell.

