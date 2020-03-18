Madison County officials update community on coronavirus impact

UPDATE: Officials say patients should only be tested if they are showing symptoms.

The arsenal says it is closely collaborating with the city and county in its response.

Lt. Gen. Edward Daly says the arsenal remains open for critical missions, intelligence, ballistic support to soldiers and families. He says closing the arsenal would be unnecessary and irresponsible.

There are about 350 families that live on the arsenal and people rely on the commissary and other resources, Daly says.

Fox Army Health Center is set to reopen March 23. It is also conducting screening testing for coronavirus. Twenty-two people have been tested and are awaiting results.

Two coronavirus cases have been confirmed from within organizations on the arsenal. There are 90 personnel members who haven’t been tested but are being monitored.

About 71 tenant organizations reside on the arsenal.

FROM EARLIER:

Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong is hosting a Madison County and Huntsville-area news conference about coronavirus Wednesday at 12 p.m. at Huntsville City Hall.

Redstone Arsenal Senior Commander Lieutenant General Edward Daly, Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Birdwell and Crestwood Medical Center CEO Dr. Pam Hudson will be at the conference.

We are expecting an update on the local government response to the coronavirus pandemic.

