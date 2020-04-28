Madison County Courthouse expected to reopen next week

UPDATE: Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong said county employees will return to work this week for planning to reopen the courthouse next week. He said that plan will be released soon.

Madison County is requiring employees to wear face coverings and the people in the public to wear them when they enter county buildings.

Crestwood Medical Center CEO Dr. Pam Hudson said with elective procedures starting back up, new safety measures will include social distancing, face masks and hand sanitizing. She said coronavirus cases are currently stable and well within hospital capacity.

Hudson said it is critical to follow health guidelines. She said the focus is on testing right now during the containment phase.

Hudson also said the hospital will take measures to physically distance people as elective medical procedures happen again.

Officials said we need to reload supplies in case there is another spike in cases.

FROM EARLIER:

Madison County officials are discussing their response to the coronavirus pandemic in a news conference on Tuesday at Huntsville City Hall.

We expect to hear from Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Birdwell, Crestwood Medical Center CEO Dr. Pam Hudson and Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong.

