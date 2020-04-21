Madison County officials give health, government update on coronavirus

UPDATE: Dr. Pam Hudson with Crestwood Medical Center said inpatient numbers remain flat, which is a good thing.

Hudson said more testing would lead to better contact tracing to identify sources of cases. She said the county is in a good place with the amount of personal protection equipment currently.

Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong said the supply chain for personal protection equipment is good right now and is better than three weeks ago.

Strong also said jury trials in Madison County are suspended until July.

FROM EARLIER:

Officials in Huntsville and Madison County are updating the public on Tuesday about the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the area.

We expect to hear from Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong, Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Birdwell and Crestwood Medical Center CEO Dr. Pam Hudson.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

You can find more coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.