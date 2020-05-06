Clear

City of Huntsville receives complaints about Safer at Home violations

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said the city received complaints on Tuesday about Cinco de Mayo parties.

Posted: May 6, 2020 11:59 AM
Updated: May 6, 2020 1:02 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said the city received complaints about Cinco de Mayo parties on Tuesday. He said these were passed along to police and the city attorney.

Battle said the city took a step back on Tuesday.

Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said 7,200 people have been tested for coronavirus in Madison County. He said 11,700 people have been tested in the region.

Spillers said there’s been a significant increase in inpatients since elective surgeries started back. He said the majority of people who tested positive for coronavirus in Madison County have gotten well.

Spillers said the system is screening patients prior to elective procedures. He said people should expect stricter hospital visitation guidelines after all of this is over.

FROM EARLIER:

Madison County officials are discussing their response to the coronavirus pandemic in a news conference on Wednesday at Huntsville City Hall.

We expect to hear from Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Birdwell, Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers and Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

