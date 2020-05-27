Huntsville Hospital testing asymptomatic patients and offering antibody testing

UPDATE: Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said he is comfortable with the amount of testing being done in the community, with over 300 tests performed in Madison County on Tuesday.

Spillers said they have tested 1,000 asymptomatic patients and only one tested positive. They will continue to test asymptomatic patients over the next few weeks. The hospital is also offering one to two mobile test clinics each week.

The hospital is working with local businesses to test their employees after one employee tests positive. On Tuesday, Spillers said they had 2 or 3 businesses call requesting testing for employees at their fever and flu clinic. He said they are also offering reliable antibody testing for physicians who request it.

Spillers said statewide positive cases remain high with 650 on Tuesday but he hopes the numbers in Madison County continue to stay low. The 3 counties in the Shoals are showing a large number of positive cases with more than 700. Helen Keller Hospital in Tuscumbia has 10 inpatients. Spillers said in Marshall County, there are no inpatients at the hospitals even though there is a high number of cases there.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battles said as you have more testing, there will be more positives cases but across the state, hospitals are not being overrun.

FROM EARLIER:

Officials in Madison County are discussing their response to the coronavirus pandemic in a news conference on Friday at Huntsville City Hall.

At noon, we expect to hear from Madison County Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Birdwell, Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health and Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.