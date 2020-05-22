Health department warns Alabamians to still take coronavirus precautions while state reopens

UPDATE: Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health says it’s added to its dashboard the number of people who tested positive for coronavirus and are now presumed to be recovered. It will be updated weekly.

She discussed how the state’s hospitals have received more Remdesivir, a medication doctors can use to treat hospitalized coronavirus patients. You can see which hospitals received it here.

Landers said we still need to continue to follow health guidelines and precautions, even under the new Safer at Home order. These include wearing a mask, social distancing and hygiene practices like washing your hands.

FROM EARLIER:

Officials in Madison County are discussing their response to the coronavirus pandemic in a news conference on Friday at Huntsville City Hall.

At noon, we expect to hear from Madison County Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Birdwell, Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health and Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong.

