CEO: Crestwood Medical Center ‘observing careful reopening’ during coronavirus pandemic

UPDATE: Crestwood Medical Center CEO Dr. Pam Hudson said the hospital is “observing careful reopening.”

Hudson said they are watching numbers as the community reopens. The hospital now allows support persons or caregivers to be with patients. They are screened along with the patients for coronavirus symptoms.

Madison Mayor Paul Finley said more people are coming to city hall, and they are strongly urged to wear masks there. Masks are required if you come to court.

FROM EARLIER:

Officials in Madison County are discussing their response to the coronavirus pandemic in a news conference on Wednesday at Huntsville City Hall.

At noon, we expect to hear from Madison County Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Birdwell, Crestwood Medical Center CEO Dr. Pam Hudson and Madison Mayor Paul Finley.

