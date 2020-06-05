Alabama health department says it’s working 7 days a week in coronavirus response

UPDATE: Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health discussed delays in updating the department’s dashboard for coronavirus data. We received a news release from the department on Thursday.

The dashboard is being updated daily at 10 a.m. and the department hopes to begin updating it in the morning and afternoon.

Landers said the department is working seven days a week in its coronavirus response. She said the “dashboard is working quite well.”

According to Landers, there are 11,395 presumed recoveries from coronavirus in Alabama.

Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong said no coronavirus patients are on ventilators in the county.

The next news conference is scheduled for Monday at noon.

FROM EARLIER:

Officials in Madison County are discussing their response to the coronavirus pandemic in a news conference on Friday at Huntsville City Hall.

At noon, we expect to hear from Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Birdwell, Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health and Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong.

