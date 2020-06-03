Huntsville Hospital: 29 inpatients have coronavirus across North Alabama

UPDATE: Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said there are 29 inpatients with coronavirus in hospitals across North Alabama. That includes 10 in Madison County, with eight at Huntsville Hospital’s main campus and two at its Madison campus. Crestwood Medical Center doesn’t have any inpatients with coronavirus, according to Spillers.

Three of the inpatients are on ventilators, Spillers said. He said the number of inpatients with coronavirus is a slight increase from a few weeks ago.

Spillers said they are testing more asymptomatic patients for coronavirus, and very few of them are testing positive. He said supplies are adequate currently.

Spillers said numbers could get worse very quickly if we’re not careful.

Madison Mayor Paul Finley said the city is working to support schools as we look towards the fall. He said progress is being made in the Madison City Schools district on new schools.

Finley also discussed the district's feeding service for students, which you can learn more about here. He also urged the public to participate in the census and to be on the lookout for scams.

The next news conference will be on Friday at noon.

FROM EARLIER:

Officials in Madison County are discussing their response to the coronavirus pandemic in a news conference on Wednesday at Huntsville City Hall.

At noon, we expect to hear from Madison County Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Birdwell, Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers and Madison Mayor Paul Finley.

