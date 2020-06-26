CDC support team in Alabama to review coronavirus response

UPDATE: Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said there is a technical support team in the state from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to review our processes.

She said the overall message remains prevention and then they will respond to cases we have by case investigation and contact tracing. She said when a vaccine is available, the department will coordinate to provide it to the general public.

Landers said we are a long way away from defeating this virus.

FROM EARLIER:

Officials in Madison County are discussing their response to the coronavirus pandemic in a news conference on Friday at Huntsville City Hall.

At noon, we expect to hear from Madison County Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Birdwell, Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health and Madison Mayor Paul Finley.

