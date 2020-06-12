State health official says Alabama coronavirus cases are increasing

UPDATE: Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health discussed how the number of cases in the state is up. There were 848 new cases on Thursday.

Landers said there was some backlog in reporting numbers to the state’s coronavirus dashboard, which caused a large increase, along with the new cases. She also urged people to keep following health and safety guidelines, like wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

Landers said we cannot take a laid-back attitude about coronavirus.

FROM EARLIER:

Officials in Madison County are discussing their response to the coronavirus pandemic in a news conference on Friday at Huntsville City Hall.

At noon, we expect to hear from Madison County Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Birdwell, Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health and Madison Mayor Paul Finley.

