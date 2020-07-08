Madison County continues to see increase of positive coronavirus tests

UPDATE: Crestwood Medical Center CEO Dr. Pam Hudson said the percentage of coronavirus test results coming back positive in Madison County is running close to the state’s average of about 10%.

Hudson said hospitals are very busy right now, and they were already busy before the uptick in cases. She said they’re running at 80-90% of capacity in physical space.

Hudson said there’s only so many healthcare workers, and they’re being exposed to patients, coworkers and people in their social surroundings. She said they are at a much higher risk of getting coronavirus.

According to Hudson, first responders are also feeling the impact, and ambulances had the largest number of runs on Tuesday since the coronavirus outbreak started in Madison County. She said on 20% of their runs, responders are in full personal protective equipment.

FROM EARLIER:

Officials in Madison County are discussing their response to the coronavirus pandemic in a news conference on Wednesday at Huntsville City Hall.

At noon, we expect to hear from Madison County Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Birdwell, Crestwood Medical Center CEO Dr. Pam Hudson and Madison Mayor Paul Finley.

