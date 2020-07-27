219 patients hospitalized with coronavirus in Huntsville Hospital’s North Alabama facilities

UPDATE: Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said things have not changed substantially from last Monday, but they’ve risen slightly.

Spillers said there are 219 inpatients with coronavirus in the system’s North Alabama hospitals. He said they expect a significant amount of them to be discharged on Monday.

Of those 219 inpatients, Spillers said 58 are in ICUs and 36 are on ventilators.

There are 123 inpatients with coronavirus in Huntsville Hospital’s Madison County facilities. Of them, 99 are at Huntsville Hospital’s main campus.

Crestwood Medical Center has 16 inpatients with coronavirus.

Spillers said there is a 15-month-old patient who tested positive for coronavirus in the hospital. He said that patient is doing well. The oldest inpatient with coronavirus is 95.

Spillers said the average age of inpatients with coronavirus is in the early 60s. He said there are currently no inpatients with coronavirus between the ages of 18 and 25.

Overall, he said hospitals remain busy throughout the region. He said Huntsville Hospital’s in-house testing was cut by 600 tests this week, and they are running into nationwide shortages.

Spillers reminded people to quarantine while waiting on coronavirus test results.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said we are starting to see some flattening of the curve a few weeks into mandatory masking. When asked about youth sports starting back, he said they will listen to health officials.

Battle said he thinks the Alabama ABC Board’s ban on alcohol sales in bars and restaurants past 11 p.m., which was announced on Monday, will help.

FROM EARLIER:

