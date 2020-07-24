CDC updates guidance for how long people with coronavirus should quarantine

UPDATE: Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health discussed the CDC’s updated guidance for people with coronavirus in isolation. Previously, it recommended a longer period of isolation.

Now, the CDC, based upon studies, says people can isolate for 10 days after having symptoms and one day with no fever, as long as they’re not taking fever reducing medications, Landers said.

She said she wants to remind that while this does reduce that time for quarantining, people must still follow guidance from the state’s health department and their healthcare providers.

Landers also said there’s no longer the recommendation for the vast majority of patients with coronavirus to have repeat testing. She said if you are tested, you need to stay at home until you get a negative result or guidance from officials.

Landers said presume that you have coronavirus, until you are advised otherwise. She also said if you are in contact with someone who had coronavirus, you need to quarantine for 14 days.

With the large amount of people testing positive, Landers said it has drastically extended the timeframe for doing contact tracing.

Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong said on Thursday, 145 people in Madison County tested positive for coronavirus and on Friday, 154 tested positive.

Strong said around 250 local healthcare providers have tested positive. He also said hospitalizations seem to be flattening in Madison County.

The next news conference will be on Monday at noon.

FROM EARLIER:

On Friday, officials in Madison County are giving an update about their response to the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference at Huntsville City Hall.

We expect to hear from Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health and Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong.

